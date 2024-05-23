US loses to Czech Republic 1-0 in quarterfinals of men’s hockey world championship

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic eliminated the United States at the ice hockey world championship with a 1-0 win to reach the semifinals. Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha scored a power-play goal in the second period and Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal stopped 36 shots in front of the home fans at Prague Arena. The Czechs will meet Sweden in the semifinals on Saturday. Sweden beat Finland 2-1 in overtime on Joel Eriksson Ek’s winner. Defending champion Canada beat Slovakia 6-3 to set up a semifinal against Switzerland, which eliminated Germany 3-1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.