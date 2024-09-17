US internationals Pulisic and McKennie score on opening night of revamped Champions League

MILAN (AP) — The United States player pool has never been more prominent in Europe’s top soccer leagues and two of its key players have scored on the opening night of the continent’s top competition. Christian Pulisic netted AC Milan’s early opener in its Champions League match against Liverpool. That came shortly after Weston McKennie scored Juventus’ second during a 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in an earlier match. The match at San Siro was less than three minutes old when Pulisic played a one-two with Morata and burst down the right flank before firing across into the far bottom corner. It was a fitting way for Pulisic, who turns 26 on Wednesday, to mark his birthday.

