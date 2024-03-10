US internationals Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie produce big performances in Italy

ROME (AP) — United States internationals Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie had big performances in the Italian league. Pulisic scored in the first half of AC Milan’s 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Empoli for his 10th goal in 37 appearances across all competitions in his first campaign with the Rossoneri. McKennie returned earlier than expected from a dislocated left shoulder and provided both assists for Juventus in a 2-2 draw with Atalanta. Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa appeared to head butt Hellas Verona striker Thomas Henry following a heated matchup between two teams just above the relegation zone.

