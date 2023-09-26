US international Reggie Cannon joins English club Queens Park Rangers

LONDON (AP) — United States international Reggie Cannon has joined English second-tier team Queen’s Park Rangers on a four-year contract. Cannon was allowed to move outside of the transfer window because he was a free agent after leaving Portuguese club Boavista in June. Cannon previously played for FC Dallas and joined Boavista in 2020. QPR plays in the English second division and was last in the Premier League in the 2014-15 season. The club said the transfer was subject to approval by FIFA, the FA and English Football League. Cannon will also need to receive international clearance.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.