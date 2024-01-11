US international Emily Fox joins Arsenal from North Carolina Courage

LONDON (AP) — United States defender Emily Fox has signed for Arsenal from North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League. The 25-year-old Fox made her debut for the U.S. team in 2018 and has played 39 times. She started all four of its games at last year’s Women’s World Cup. She made 19 appearances for North Carolina after joining in January 2023. Before that she spent her first two seasons in the professional game at Racing Louisville.

