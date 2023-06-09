US international Catarina Macario signs with Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — United States forward Catarina Macario has signed a three-year contract with Chelsea, moving from Lyon. The 23-year-old Macario missed last season to recover from an ACL tear that will also keep her out of the World Cup this summer. Born in Brazil, Macario and her family moved to the United States when she was 12. She became a U.S. citizen in 2020. The versatile Macario can play as a striker or attacking midfielder. She joined Lyon in January 2021 and helped the French club win the Champions League title a year later, scoring a goal in the 3-1 win over Barcelona in the final.

