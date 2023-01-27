US interim coach Hudson will keep working amid uncertainty

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Hudson plans to keep coaching his heart out for the U.S. men’s national team until somebody tells him to stop. The interim coach has absolutely no idea when that will happen. He also has no idea who that somebody would be, since the U.S. Soccer Federation’s search for the person who will hire the next permanent coach is only just beginning. His short-term appointment is looking a whole lot longer now, but Hudson is keeping his focus sharp on the near future. He also won’t say whether he’s hoping to be a candidate for the full-time position.

