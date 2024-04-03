US horse racing deaths up slightly in 2023 from 2022, according to annual federal report

Horse racing deaths in the United States increased slightly in 2023 from 2022, according to the annual report released Wednesday by a federally mandated agency that began regulating the sport within the past couple of years. The Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority reported 1.32 deaths per 1,000 starts last year, up from 1.25 tracked by the Equine Injury Database the previous year. The number at the 50 HISA-accredited tracks had a rate of 1.23 per 1,000 compared to 1.63 at others across the country.

