US horse racing deaths increased slightly in 2023 from 2022

Horse racing deaths in the United States increased slightly in 2023 from 2022, according to data tracked by the Equine Injury Database and reported by the federally mandated agency that began regulating the sport two years ago. The Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority said in its report there were 1.32 deaths per 1,000 starts last year, up from 1.25 the previous year. The number at the 50 HISA-accredited tracks had a rate of 1.23 per 1,000, compared with 1.63 at others across the country. National Thoroughbred Racing Association president and CEO Tom Rooney said HISA has made great strides.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.