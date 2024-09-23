US home leg of CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal to be in St. Louis

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal home leg in St. Louis on Nov. 18, the Americans’ first competitive match under coach Mauricio Pochettino. The game will be at Citypark, which opened for Major League Soccer’s 2023 season. The first game of the two-leg series will be Nov. 14 or 15. The opponent will be determined by group stage matches in October. The U.S. has won the first three editions of the tournament, in 2021, ’23 and ’24. Pochettino was hired to replace Gregg Berhalter, who was fired following the Americans’ first-round elimination at the Copa America.

