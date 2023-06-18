US has 2 men’s tennis players in top 10 after Tiafoe beats Struff for 1st grass title

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — There will be two American men’s tennis players ranked in the top 10 for the first time in more than a decade after Frances Tiafoe beat Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday to win the Stuttgart Open for his first grass-court title. Tiafoe won 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (8) after saving a match point in the deciding tiebreaker and will move up to a career-high ranking of 10th. Taylor Fritz is eighth. It’s the first time since Mardy Fish and John Isner were ninth and 10th in May 2012 that the U.S. has two men in the top 10.

