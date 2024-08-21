US grouped with Mexico, Italy and Britain at Houston in 1st round of 2026 World Baseball Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States will face Mexico, Italy and Britain in Group B of the first round of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which will be based at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. Puerto Rico will play Cuba, Panama and Canada in Group A at San Juan’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium. Defending champion Japan will meet Australia, South Korea and the Czech Republic in Group C at the Tokyo Dome from March 5-10. The Dominican Republic will face Venezuela, the Netherlands and Israel in Group D at Miami’s loan Depot park. The final will be at Miami on March 17.

