US goalkeeper Gaga Slonina joins Belgian team KAS Eupen on loan from Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — United States goalkeeper Gaga Slonina has joined Belgian team K.A.S. Eupen on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea. The 19-year-old Slonina didn’t play a competitive match for Chelsea in his first season at the club following his move from the Chicago Fire. But he made his senior international debut for the United States in a friendly against Serbia in January. Chelsea recently signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton. Eupen is in fourth place in the Belgium’s top league after two games.

