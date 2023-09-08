US goal for Berhalter’s second term is ‘to change soccer in America forever’

Gregg Berhalter has established a gigantic goal for his second term as U.S. soccer coach, which begins with Saturday’s exhibition against Uzbekistan. Midfielder Weston McKennie reveals it is: “To change soccer in America forever.” Berhalter was hired after the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and led the Americans to the second round last year, where they lost to the Netherlands 3-1. He was replaced by interim coaches while the U.S. Soccer Federation investigated a domestic violence accusation brought to its attention by the Reyna family, then was rehired to return behind the bench in September.

