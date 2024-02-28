US gets more rugby exposure in rebranded Pacific Nations Cup to help prepare for hosting World Cups

World Rugby’s bid to increase the sport’s visibility in the United States ahead of hosting the men’s and women’s World Cups will see the country stage the grand final of a rebranded Pacific Nations Cup tournament. The U.S. team will take part in the six-nation men’s competition also involving Canada, Japan, Fiji, Samoa and Tonga every year between August and September. The U.S. and Japan will take it in turns to host the grand final of the competition. It gives the team more exposure in the run-up to hosting the World Cup for the first time. The United States will host the men’s edition in 2031 and the women’s in 2033.

