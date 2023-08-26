US forward Josh Sargent injures ankle while scoring for Norwich in win

LONDON (AP) — U.S international Josh Sargent injured an ankle while scoring in Norwich’s 4-0 victory over Huddersfield in England’s second-tier Championship. Sargent was tackled by goalkeeper Lee Nicholls when heading the ball into an open net to give Norwich the lead in the 11th minute, after blocking the keeper’s attempted clearance. Nicholls then appeared to land on Sargent’s ankle and the striker remained on the ground before being substituted. Norwich head coach David Wagner said: “It looks like a serious ankle injury, unfortunately.” Sargent has scored in Norwich’s last three league games, with the team sitting in second place after four matches.

