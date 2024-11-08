US forward Josh Sargent has surgery for groin injury

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich forward Josh Sargent has undergone surgery for a groin injury and will be out for two months. The 24-year-old U.S. international has scored four goals in nine games this season for midtable Norwich. Manager Johannes Hoff Thorup confirms that Sargent had the surgery and will miss eight weeks. Sargent missed the early part of last season because of an ankle injury but returned in late December and scored 16 goals in 30 appearances.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.