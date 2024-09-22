US forward Folarin Balogun scores as Monaco wins 3-1 to go level with leader PSG

PARIS (AP) — United States forward Folarin Balogun was among the scorers as Monaco followed up its Champions League win against Barcelona with a 3-1 victory over Le Havre in the French League. Fans at Stade Louis II enjoyed an early goal when right back Jordan Teze headed home. After Le Havre equalized in the 30th minute, Eliesse Ben Seghir scored in the 66th and Balogun netted four minutes later as unbeaten Monaco went level on 13 points with leader Paris Saint-Germain. In a later game unbeaten Marseille looked to join them on points with victory at bitter rival Lyon with no away supporters allowed due to risk of fan violence.

