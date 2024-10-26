US forward Cole Campbell makes his Borussia Dortmund debut in the Bundesliga

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — American forward Cole Campbell has played his first game for Borussia Dortmund as a late substitute in the 2-1 loss to Augsburg in the Bundesliga. The 18-year-old Campbell came on in the 88th minute as a substitute for Donyell Malen as Dortmund sought to level the score on Saturday. Campbell signed for Dortmund in 2022 and had until Saturday played for only the club’s youth teams and for its reserve team, which competes in the German third tier. Campbell was approved by FIFA this year to change affiliation from Iceland to the United States.

