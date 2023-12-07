US figure skater Ilia Malinin lands quad axel to take lead at Grand Prix Finals in Beijing

Ilia Malinin has landed a quadruple axel jump on his way to taking the short-program lead at the figure skating Grand Prix Finals in Beijing. The United States skater also completed a quad lutz-triple toe loop combination and a triple axel. Two-time world champion Shoma Uno of Japan was close behind after landing two quads of his own. His teammate Yuma Kagiyama was third. Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany lead the pairs event after the short program in their first season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.