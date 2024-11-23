US figure skater Amber Glenn wins Cup of China to secure place in Grand Prix Final

CHONGQING, China (AP) — Amber Glenn of the United States performed a personal-best free skate to win the Cup of China and secure a spot in the Grand Prix Final. Second after the short program Glenn opened with a clean triple axel and reeled off six clean triples to overtake Japan’s Mone Chiba with a personal-best score of 144.70 for a total of 215.54 points. Along with her victory at the Grand Prix of France, the result in China means Glenn qualified for her first GP Final, which will be held Dec. 5-8 in Grenoble, France where she will face five Japanese opponents.

