US figure skater Amber Glenn takes the lead at Grand Prix de France

ANGERS, France (AP) — U.S. skater Amber Glenn is on course for her first figure skating Grand Prix win after taking a big lead in the short program at the French round of the series in Angers. Glenn was the only skater in the women’s event to land a triple axel on her way to 78.14 points, taking the lead by more than seven points from South Korea’s Kim Chaeyeon on 70.90. Jin Boyang led the men’s short program in search of his first Grand Prix win since his home Cup of China in 2020.

