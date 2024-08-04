US faces quarterfinals newcomer Nigeria as women’s basketball elimination draw is official

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Nigeria’s reward for its first trip to the Olympic quarterfinals is a matchup with the seven-time defending champion U.S. The Americans earned the top overall seed in the women’s basketball quarterfinal draw that was announced late Sunday night at the Paris Games. The other matchups were No. 2 Spain against Belgium, France against Germany and Serbia facing Australia. Nigeria became the first African country to make the men’s or women’s elimination round at the Olympics. The winners of Spain-Belgium and France-Germany will meet in the semis on Friday. The Nigeria-U.S. winner plays the Serbia-Australia victory.

