US faces Portugal with Women’s World Cup future still up in the air

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States heads into its final group match at the Women’s World Cup with questions swirling about the team’s tactics. U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski started the same lineup against Netherlands on Thursday that he rolled out for the opening match against Vietnam. While it was enough for the United States to beat the Vietnamese 3-0, it was less successful against the stronger Dutch, and the Americans settled for a 1-1 draw. That lineup had never played together before the World Cup. The Americans face Portugal on Tuesday in Auckland needing a more decisive result to advance to the knockout round.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.