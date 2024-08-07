US exits beach volleyball at Paris Olympics without a medal after men’s quarterfinal loss

PARIS (AP) — Miles Partain and Andy Benesh couldn’t stop the slide so the United States is leaving beach volleyball at the Paris Olympics without a medal for the first time. The loss to the Qatari team of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan in the quarterfinals made it the first American medal shutout since the sport was added to the Olympic program at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Defending champions Anders Berntsen Mol and Christian Sandlie Sorum of Norway also reached the semifinals. The top-ranked Brazilian team of Ana Patricia Silva Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa, and Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson of Canada also advanced.

