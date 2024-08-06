US edges Hungary 5-4 in a physical women’s water polo quarterfinal at the Paris Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Ashleigh Johnson made 17 saves and Rachel Fattal snapped a tie in the fourth quarter, helping the U.S. women’s water polo team edge Hungary 5-4 in a physical quarterfinal at the Paris Olympics. U.S. captain Maggie Steffens scored two goals and played terrific defense on Hungary center Rebecca Parkes down the stretch. The U.S. is going for an unprecedented fourth consecutive gold medal. Next up is Australia, which advanced with a 9-6 win over Greece. Spain faces Australia in the other semifinal on Thursday at Paris La Defense Arena. Spain rolled over Canada for an 18-8 victory, and the Netherlands beat Italy 11-8 in the second quarterfinal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.