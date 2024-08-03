US draws Brazil in Olympic men’s quarterfinals. Serbia or Australia would await in the semis

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — The U.S. will face Brazil in the quarterfinals of the Olympic men’s basketball tournament in Paris on Tuesday, and a semifinal matchup against Serbia or Australia awaits the Americans if they advance to the medal round. And the earliest the U.S. could see Germany, Canada or France is the final. The other win-or-go-home quarterfinal games on Tuesday: Victor Wembanyama and France will take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada, reigning World Cup champion Germany will face Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece, while defending Olympic bronze medalist Australia drew a matchup with reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia.

