US defender John Brooks to leave German club Hoffenheim

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — United States defender John Brooks is set to leave German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim as a free agent when his contract expires next month. Hoffenheim confirms that Brooks will leave the club June 30 after playing 39 games since he joined from Portuguese team Benfica in January 2023. The 31-year-old Brooks was born in Berlin and has spent almost all of his club career in Germany. He has played 45 times for the United States national team but his last international game was in 2021.

