US defender John Brooks returns to Hertha Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — United States defender John Brooks has returned to Hertha Berlin on a two-year contract with his former club in Germany’s second division. The 31-year-old center back came up through Hertha’s youth system and played five seasons with the Berlin club after turning professional. Brooks played last season for Hoffenheim and became a free agent this summer when his contract expired. Hertha was relegated from the Bundesliga after the 2022-23 season. Brooks has played 45 times for the U.S. but his last international game was in 2021.

