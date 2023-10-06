US defender Joe Scally scores with late strike for Borussia Mönchengladbach to draw 2-2 with Mainz

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — American defender Joe Scally has scored a late goal with a long-range strike to salvage a 2-2 draw for Borussia Mönchengladbach against visiting Mainz in the Bundesliga. Gladbach was heading for yet another home loss after Aymen Barkok scored for the visitors after Aymen Barkok scored for the visitors. But Scally let fly with a fierce shot from distance to equalize in the 88th minute. Gladbach had previously lost all three home games in the Bundesliga.

