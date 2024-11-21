US Davis Cup captain Bob Bryan’s last-minute doubles switch doesn’t work in loss to Australia

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — U.S. Davis Cup captain Bob Bryan’s decision to make a last-second change to his doubles lineup against Australia did not work out. With the best-of-three quarterfinal even at 1-1 heading into the deciding doubles match Thursday, Bryan opted to switch from an established duo, Paris Olympics silver medalists Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram, to a pairing of two singles players, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton. Paul and Shelton were beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson, putting the Australians in the semifinals and sending the Americans home. Bryan said he was hoping to catch Australia by surprise.

