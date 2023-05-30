US crushes NZ to reach U20 World Cup quarters

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The United States has reached the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals in convincing fashion without conceding again after beating New Zealand 4-0 in Mendoza. The Americans dominated the round-of-16 match without hardly any threat from the New Zealanders but they struggled to show it on the scoreboard. After Owen Wolff’s lucky opener early on, the U.S. didn’t score again until the 61st minute through Cade Cowell. Justin Che and Rokas Pukstas added on. The U.S. is the only team yet to concede a goal. It next faces Gambia or Uruguay, who meet on Thursday.

