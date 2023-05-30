US crushes New Zealand to reach Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals; Israel also advances

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The United States has reached the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals in convincing fashion without conceding again after beating New Zealand 4-0 in Mendoza. Israel will also be in the quarterfinals after a last-minute 1-0 win over Uzbekistan. The Americans dominated the round-of-16 match without much threat from the New Zealanders but they struggled to show it on the scoreboard. After Owen Wolff’s lucky early opener, the U.S. didn’t score again until the 61st minute through Cade Cowell. Justin Che and Rokas Pukstas added on. The U.S. is the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament. It next faces Gambia or Uruguay for a spot in the semifinals.

