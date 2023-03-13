US coach Berhalter likely assaulted now-wife, report finds

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation says Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate to stay on as men’s national team coach after a report by a law firm concluded he did not improperly withhold information about a 1992 domestic violence allegation involving the women who later became his wife. The report also concluded that Berhalter’s conduct “likely constituted the misdemeanor crime of assault on a female.” The firm Alston and Bird was retained after the Reyna family reported the 30-year-old incident to the USSF.

