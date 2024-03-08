US captain Tyler Adams making progress toward Bournemouth return after hamstring surgery

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is progressing toward his return from hamstring surgery and could be named to the squad for Saturday’s Premier League game against Sheffield United. The 25-year-old United States captain has made just one appearance for Bournemouth since signing from Leeds last summer. He had surgery in late October. Adams played 30 minutes in Bournemouth’s developmental team’s game this week. First-team manager Andoni Iraola says “we could put him on the bench because we have the spaces.”

