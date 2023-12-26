US, Canada open with victories at world junior hockey championship in Sweden

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — The United States and Canada have opened the world junior hockey tournament in Sweden with wins. The Americans beat Norway 4-1 behind two goals from Gavin Brindley. The U.S. also got 22 saves from Trey Augustine. Owen Allard and Macklin Celebrini both scored as Canada beat Finland 5-2. Slovaka beat Czechia 6-2 and Sweden beat Latvia 6-0 in the other games as pool play began.

