US can pick Folarin Balogun as FIFA approves eligibility change from England

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says the United States can select Folarin Balogun for the national team. The England Under-21 forward who has starred in the French league has opted to represent the 2026 World Cup co-host. FIFA says it approved a request by the U.S. Soccer Federation to change Balogun’s national eligibility from England. The 21-year-old New York-born player also was eligible for Nigeria through his parents. Balogun has been in demand after a breakout season scoring 19 league goals for Reims on loan from Arsenal.

