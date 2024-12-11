US-born pairs skater Stellato-Dudek becomes Canadian citizen, clearing the way for Milan Olympics

World pairs champion Deanna Stellato-Dudek has become a Canadian citizen. That clears the way for the American-born figure skater to compete with longtime partner Maxime Deschamps at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. The 41-year-old Stellato-Dudek was born in Chicago. She took the oath of citizenship in Montreal. She began her career skating individually for the U.S. She has competed with Deschamps since 2019, but would not have been eligible for the Olympics until now. The Olympic Charter requires athletes to hold the nationality of the country represented by their National Olympic Committee in order to compete at the Summer or Winter Games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.