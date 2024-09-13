US-born Hurzeler makes Premier League history after his first month at Brighton

By The Associated Press
FILE - St. Pauli coach Fabian Hurzeler is lifted by fans who invaded the field after their team won 3-1 during a second division, Bundesliga, soccer match between FC St. Pauli and VfL Osnabrueck, at the Millerntor Stadium, in Hamburg, Germany, on May 12, 2024. (Axel Heimken/DPA via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Axel Heimken]

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — American-born Fabian Hurzeler became the youngest winner of the English Premier League manager of the month award for his impressive start at Brighton. The 31-year-old Hurzeler was hired in June and is the league’s youngest ever permanent manager. His award comes after leading Brighton to second place in August following two wins and a draw in its first three games. Brighton started with back-to-back wins against Everton and Manchester United and drew at Arsenal 1-1 before the international break.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.