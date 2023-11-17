US beats Trinidad 3-0 in 1st leg of Copa America qualifier as Pepi, Robinson and Reyna score late

By The Associated Press
U.S. defender Antonee Robinson (5) celebrates and teammates celebrate his goal against Trinidad and Tobago during the second half of the first leg of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer quarterfinal Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephen Spillman]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ricardo Pepi, Antonee Robinson and Gio Reyna scored late goals in a span of 7 minutes, 23 seconds, leading the United States over Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 in the opener of a two-leg series for a berth in next year’s Copa America. Pepi entered in the 66th minute and put the U.S. ahead in the 82nd with an angled shot from a Robinson pass. Robinson doubled the lead in the 86th with a long-range left-foot shot and Reyna added his third goal in two matches in the 89th after a quick touch from Folarin Balogun.

