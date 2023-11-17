US beats Trinidad 3-0 in 1st leg of Copa America qualifier as Pepi, Robinson and Reyna score late

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ricardo Pepi, Antonee Robinson and Gio Reyna scored late goals in a span of 7 minutes, 23 seconds, leading the United States over Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 in the opener of a two-leg series for a berth in next year’s Copa America. Pepi entered in the 66th minute and put the U.S. ahead in the 82nd with an angled shot from a Robinson pass. Robinson doubled the lead in the 86th with a long-range left-foot shot and Reyna added his third goal in two matches in the 89th after a quick touch from Folarin Balogun.

