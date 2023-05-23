US beats Sweden in OT at ice hockey worlds, Canada defeats Czech Republic

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Dylan Samberg scored in overtime and the United States beat Sweden 4-3 to finish the group stage with a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship. Samberg’s winner from the slot 1:37 into overtime clinched first place for the United States in Group A, two points in front of Sweden, ahead of Thursday’s quarterfinal games. The Americans lead 3-1 in the third period but Leo Carlsson scored his second goal before Timothy Liljegren equalized with 2:31 left to force overtime. In the Latvia’s capital of Riga, Canada defeated the Czech Republic 3-1 to finish second in Group B.

