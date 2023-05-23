US beats Sweden in OT at ice hockey worlds, Canada defeats Czech Republic

By The Associated Press
Germany's John Peterka, right, tries to score past France's goalie Sebastian Ylonen during the group A match between Germany and France at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pavel Golovkin]

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Dylan Samberg scored in overtime and the United States beat Sweden 4-3 to finish the group stage with a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship. Samberg’s winner from the slot 1:37 into overtime clinched first place for the United States in Group A, two points in front of Sweden, ahead of Thursday’s quarterfinal games. The Americans lead 3-1 in the third period but Leo Carlsson scored his second goal before Timothy Liljegren equalized with 2:31 left to force overtime. In the Latvia’s capital of Riga, Canada defeated the Czech Republic 3-1 to finish second in Group B.

