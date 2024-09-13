US beats Slovakia to join Germany, Spain and Australia in Davis Cup Finals last eight

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — The United States secured its place in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals by winning both its singles matches against Slovakia to also send unbeaten Germany through from the same group. Mackenzie McDonald won 6-4, 6-3 win against Lukas Klein and Davis Cup debutant Brandon Nakashima beat Jozef Kovalik 6-3, 6-3 on an indoor hard court in Zhuhai, China. Spain joined them in the quarterfinals as four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz beat Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-3 after veteran Roberto Bautista Agut rallied to win 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Arthur Fils. Spain’s victory also put Australia through from Group B. Italy kept its defense alive by beating Belgium 2-1 indoors in Bologna. Britain missed the chance to qualify after losing 2-1 to Argentina in Group D.

