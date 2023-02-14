US beats Norway to win team event at Alpine skiing worlds

MERIBEL, France (AP) — The United States edged defending champion Norway 3-2 in the final to win the team event at the Alpine skiing world championships on Tuesday. Tommy Ford won the final, decisive run when Timon Haugan got stuck in the start. It had been 2-2 after Paula Moltzan and Thea Louise Stjernesund finished in a tie in the penultimate heat. Nina O’Brien won the opening heat of the final against Kristin Lysdahl before Alexander Steen Olsen narrowly edged River Radamus. Mikaela Shiffrin did not compete in the event.

