US beats Japan 7-1 to open women’s world hockey championship

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Alex Carpenter scored twice and the United States beat Japan 7-1 on Wednesday to open group play in the women’s world hockey championship.

Also in Group A, Canada faced Switzerland in the night game. Earlier in Group B, Jenniina Nylund had three goals to help Finland rout France 14-1.

Haruka Toko opened the scoring for Japan at 8:14 of the first period. Megan Keller tied it at 9:29, and Carpenter made it 2-1 on a power play with 5:14 left in the first period. Carpenter and Taylor Heise added goals early in the second.

Riko Kawaguchi took over in goal in the third from Miyuu Masuhara, allowing goals to Hannah Bilka, Abbey Murphy and new captain Hilary Knight. Knight also had two assists, and Carpenter had an assist.

Aerin Frankel made 12 saves for the Americans in her first start in the event. Tessa Janecke, Gabrielle Hughes, Rebecca Gilmore and Haley Winn made their senior national team debuts. Janecke assisted on Keller’s tying goal and Winn had two assists in the third period.

Japan forward Remi Koyama (27) loses her stick against United States forward Amanda Kessel (28) during the second period at the women's world hockey championship in Brampton, Ontario, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette Japan goaltender Riko Kawaguchi (31) makes a glove save against the United States during the third period at the women's world hockey championship in Brampton, Ontario, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette Japan goaltender Riko Kawaguchi (31) makes save against United States forward Amanda Kessel (28) as Japan defender Kanami Seki (7) skates in during the second period at the women's world hockey championship in Brampton, Ontario, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette Previous Next

“It’s nice to get the first win of the tournament,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. “I thought up and down the lineup we had strong skaters, and I think that has to do with our mix of veterans and youth, our exuberance, and it is an emphasis point. We want to make sure we’re maxing out our game every shift. That’s a credit to the team and the individuals.”

The U.S. will face Switzerland on Friday.

In Finland’s rout, Petra Nieminen, Emilia Vesa and Viivi Vainikka each scored twice and Sanni Ahola allowed a goal on 12 shots. Estelle Duvin scored for France.

