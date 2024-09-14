US beats Germany to secure top spot in Davis Cup Finals group

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — The United States topped its group and ensured it will be seeded in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals by beating Germany 2-1. Both teams were unbeaten and already into the Finals but knew that victory would secure a seeding in Malaga and a quarterfinal against one of the runner’s up from the three other groups. The U.S. swiftly ensured it would be them, winning both singles matches in Zhuhai, China. It lost the doubles. Finland will hope to keep its slim hopes of progressing alive when it plays Argentina in Manchester in Group D. Group A is also delicately poised and Belgium plays Brazil in Bologna.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.