US beats Ecuador in injury time at U20 World Cup opener

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An injury-time blast has given the United States a 1-0 win against Ecuador in one of the opening matches of the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina. After little inspiration from both teams in San Juan, left back Jonathan Gomez shot from the edge of the box one minute before the final whistle to beat goalkeeper Gilmar Napa. The first goal of the tournament came from New Zealand. Norman Garbett scored the only goal in the 80th minute to beat Guatemala in a Group A game.

