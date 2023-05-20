US beats Denmark 3-0 for 5th straight win at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States shut out Denmark 3-0 to stay perfect at the ice hockey world championship. Alex Tuch scored one goal and added two assists for the U.S. to earn its fifth victory from five games. Goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped 22 shots. The Americans lead Group A with 15 points and have secured a spot in the quarterfinals. The top four teams from the two eight-team groups advance to the knockout stage. The Czechs beat Norway 2-0 in Riga to go top of Group B and also advance. Later Saturday Canada is in action against Switzerland in Group B and co-host Latvia plays Kazakhstan. In Group A it’s defending champion Finland against Austria, and Sweden versus France.

