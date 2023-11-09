US beats defending champion Switzerland in Billie Jean King Cup Finals

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — The United States has begun its campaign in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with a win over defending champion Switzerland. The victory sets up a decisive tie against the Czech Republic for a spot in the semifinals. Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin won their singles matches to give the Americans the victory that left them tied with the Czech Republic atop Group A. The U.S. will face the Czechs on Friday. Only the winners in each of the four groups make it to the semifinals. The Czech Republic beat Switzerland on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.