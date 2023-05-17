US beats Austria 4-1 for 4th straight win at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States maintained a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship by beating Austria 4-1 on Wednesday for a fourth straight victory in the group stage. Lane Hutson and Nick Perbix contributed a goal and an assist each while Rocco Grimaldi and Carter Mazur also scored for the Americans, who moved four points clear atop Group A. Denmark is second with a game in hand, while Austria stayed on one point in seventh. In the capital of Riga, co-host Latvia edged Norway 2-1 for its second victory in Group B. Canada played Kazakhstan in Riga later Wednesday while defending champion Finland faced France in Group A.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.