US beats Austria 4-1 for 4th straight win at ice hockey worlds, Canada eases past Kazakhstan 5-1

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States maintained a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship by beating Austria 4-1 on Wednesday for a fourth straight victory in the group stage. Lane Hutson and Nick Perbix contributed a goal and an assist each while Rocco Grimaldi and Carter Mazur also scored for the Americans, who moved four points clear atop Group A. Denmark is second with a game in hand, while Austria stayed on one point in seventh. In the Latvian capital of Riga, Canada eased past Kazakhstan 5-1 for the fourth straight win to move to the top of Group B.

